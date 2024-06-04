No Change In Unit Two Food Service

The Bond County Unit 2 cafeterias will be serviced nexy school year by the same company that has done it the past couple of years.

The Unit 2 school board recently renewed its agreement with Opaa! Food Management of Chesterfield, Missouri, for the 2024-2025 school year.

The original five-year contract was approved in July of 2021, but action must be taken to renew it each school year.

Two high school groups were allowed to make overnight trips this month. The high school FFA will travel to Springfield for the State FFA Convention and will spend the night June 11th and 12th. The high school boys basketball team plans to go to a summer camp at Illinois College in Jacksonville and will spend the night June 20th.

The school board approved membership of the high school in the Illinois High School Association, and the junior high programs in the Illinois Elementary Education Association for the 2024-25 school year.

The tentative amended fiscal year 2023 budget is currently on display and a hearing on the amended budget will be held June 26 at 6:45 p.m. in the high school library, prior to the regular board meeting.