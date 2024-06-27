Personnel Action From Unit One Meeting

Following an executive session Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on several personnel items.

The board approved a two-year contract with the Mulberry Grove teachers union, and also approved the non-certified personnel salary schedule.

Dan Stewart was hired as a high school history teacher, Molly Harnetiaux was approved as a second grade teacher, and Melissa Peck was hired as an elementary special education aide.

Emily Griffin will be a part-time student advisor.

In sports, Emma Jackson was hired as high school softball assistant coach and Hannah Potthast was approved as junior high assistant softball coach. Both are for the 2024-2025 school year.