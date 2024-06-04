Plan Commission Approves Request

The Greenville Planning Commission me t Monday evening to consider a request regarding an alley.

Jonathan Carter filed the request to vacate the remaining portion of an alley at 1107 East Oak Street, running west from Dewey Street, north of Oak Street.

The east and west ends were previously vacated, but the center section was not.

After a brief discussion, Planning Commission members unanimously passed a motion to approve the request. That recommendation goes to the Greenville City Council and will be on the council’s June 11 meeting agenda.