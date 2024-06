Bond County Project Parenting will have a Plant & Play Playgroup on Monday, June 24.

It will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center in Greenville.

Youngsters are invited to visit the planting station to take home a potted plant.

Project Parenting is for families with a child under the age of three. Older siblings are welcome at the Plant & Play Playgroup.

To RSVP, call the office at 664-5009, option 2.