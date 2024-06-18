Project Parenting Playgroup In Pocahontas

Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring an event Thursday, June 20 at Gretchen Wilson Park in Pocahontas.

The playgroup activity will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Youngsters will have access to the playground, and there will be chalk, bubbles, and other activities.

Project Parenting is for Bond County families with boys and girls under the age of three. Older siblings are welcome at Thursday’s playgroup.

Every family in attendance will receive a free toy and book to take home.

To RSVP, call the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, option two.