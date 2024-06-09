Project Parenting Playgroup June 12

The next Bond County Project Parenting event is Wednesday, June 12.

An Outdoor Classroom Playgroup will be held at the Early Childhood Center in Greenville from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The family is invited to enjoy a morning of fun in the outdoor classroom. Youngsters will enjoy water play, gross motor activities, the outdoor kitchen and more.

Project Parenting is for Bond County families with a child under the age of three, however, older siblings are welcome to attend the Outdoor Classroom Playgroup event.

To RSVP for the playgroup, call the office at 664-5009, option 2.