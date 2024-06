Ethan R. Bolla, age 34 of Smithboro, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with public indecency, enhanced offense.

The charge is a Class 4 felony.

The state alleges that on May 1 Bolla committed a lewd act in a public place in Greenville, after he had been convicted of the same offense no less than two times in Bond County.

A preliminary hearing is set in court for July 10.