Homer F. Etcheson, age 63 of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty last month in Bond County Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

He was given 36 months probation on the aggravated battery offenses.

Etcheson was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for criminal trespass to the vehicle.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of violation of an order of protection was dismissed.