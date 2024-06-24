Simple Room Raises Over $30,000 At Annual Banquet

The Simple Room Youth Development Center has shared the outcome of its annual banquet fundraiser, held on June 1, at the SMART Center in Greenville. The event raised over $30,000.

The culinary highlight of the night was a 4-course meal crafted by the acclaimed Chef Kevin Willmann of Farmhaus in St. Louis. Accompanying Chef Willmann’s delicious food was a selection of Traub House wines from the local Family Vine winery.

A poignant moment of the evening was the keynote address delivered by an alumna of The Simple Room and mother of children who also attend the youth development center.

Additional speakers included Teen Programming Director / Leadership Team Coordinator Ayebale Barigye, Chaplin Christie Kissinger, Family Relations Coordinator Justin Mulholland, Development Director Hannah Cowman, Communications Director Lorna Gaffney, and Executive Director Laura Stine.

“We are immensely grateful for the generosity and support of everyone who attended and contributed to this event,” said Stine. “The funds raised will enable us to continue providing essential programs and resources that foster the development and empowerment of our youth.”

For more information about The Simple Room Youth Development Center and its programs, or to donate, visit www.simpleroom.org.