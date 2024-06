Arrow Solar Development is in the process of creating a community solar project in the Greenville area.

The company is inviting everyone to a community engagement event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the SMART Center in downtown Greenville. The event is designed to give everyone the opportunity to learn more about the project and what it means to them.

Those attending will be able to ask questions to the Arrow team regarding how solar projects work.