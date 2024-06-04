Summer Activities Await Visitors At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is preparing for a summer filled with diverse activities and programs for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or participating in our scheduled events, safety remains a top priority. Always wear your life jacket when in, on, or near the water to ensure a fun and safe experience at Carlyle Lake.

The weekend lineup at Carlyle Lake is packed with engaging and educational activities, perfect for visitors of all ages and interests. Every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, enjoy campground programs, dam tours, water safety patrols, and the Leisure at the Lake Summer Series. All offerings are free and open to the public.

Fridays:

7:00 p.m. Leisure at the Lake Summer Series – Carlyle Lake Outdoor Classroom

8:00 p.m. Campground Programs – Boulder & Coles Creek campground amphitheaters

Saturdays:

9:00 a.m. Tours of Carlyle Lake Dam – Atop the Main Dam

1:00 p.m. Water Safety Patrol – Dam West, Coles Creek, McNair, and Keyesport beach

8:00 p.m. Campground Programs – Dam West & Coles Creek campground amphitheaters

Sundays:

1:00 p.m. Water Safety Patrol – Dam West, Coles Creek, McNair, and Keyesport beach

For those interested in the Leisure at the Lake Summer Series schedule, please visit the Carlyle Lake webpage at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Carlyle-Lake/. For all other information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484, email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil or visit the official Carlyle Lake Facebook page @carlylelake.