Thursday Concert Celebrates Longtime DeMoulin/Muny Band Connection

The Greenville Municipal Band will perform it’s weekly concert Thursday, June 13, at the DeMoulin Museum.

John Goldsmith, museum curator, told WGEL they will have a hamburger and hot dog stand at the museum from 4 to 7 PM. AJ’s Lemonade will also be there. The band concert starts at 7. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.

Goldsmith also noted the longtime connection between the DeMoulin company and the Muny Band. He said the band was formed in 1896 by two gentlemen, one of them being U.S. DeMoulin, and in 1897 the Municipal Band ordered 29 uniforms from DeMoulin Brothers. That was the first set of band uniforms the factory created.

Click below to hear more:

Summer hours at the DeMoulin Museum are Friday 1-3 Saturday 10-2 and Sunday 1-3 and they will be open this Sunday for Father’s Day.