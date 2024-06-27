Tree Splits On Courthouse Lawn

Strong winds accompanied storms in the area Tuesday afternoon.

While it really didn’t storm in Greenville, it is believed strong wind was the reason for a large part of a tree breaking away on the east side of the Bond County courthouse lawn.

The section of the tree fell toward Second Street, blocking the steps and sidewalk, and damaging the top of a decorative light pole. It fell out in the parking area along the courthouse stone wall, and fortunately no one was walking by at the time and no vehicles were parked there.

Mains Contracting & Tree Service was able to respond to the incident quickly for removal of the large tree section Wednesday morning. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL it was decided to take down the rest of the tree, due to its condition and the fear that if it fell it might hit the courthouse.