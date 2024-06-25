Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 26.

The meeting has been moved to the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria, due to the paving project at the high school. Enter through Door 1 on the west side of the GES building near the flagpole.

A public hearing regarding a fiscal year 2024 budget amendment will start at 6:45 p.m. and will be followed by a public hearing concerning the transfer of money from the operations and maintenance fund to the education fund.

The regular meeting will follow the hearings. Items on the agenda include approval of the amended budget and the fund transfer, insurance renewals, a GES fire alarm proposal, and student fee changes.

An executive session is planned to discuss personnel.