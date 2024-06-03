Unit Two Board Summer Projects

At its latest meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved summer facility maintenance projects for each attendance center. State maintenance grants will help pay for some of the items.

Superintendent Wes Olson indicated these are extra projects that are unable to be completed during the school year. At all four sites, Greenville Elementary School, Greenville Junior High, the high school and Pocahontas School, heating-air conditioning repairs are planned.

Also at Pocahontas will be the sealing of the gym floor and repairs to the sign.

At Greenville Elementary School, the list of work includes replacement of the public address system and fire alarm system in the school, plus a new entry system and cameras. At the junior high, new entry system and cameras will be addressed in addition to sealing the gym floor.

The high school list of projects consists of a new camera system, school PA system repairs, parking lot lighting, and sealing the gym floor.

In other action, the board approved paying Hogue Construction of Sorento for construction projects completed to upgrade the high school softball field.

The total amount was $112,261. The board accepted the recommendation from the superintendent that $20,000 from the Connecting All Comets athletic fundraising account be put towards the payment.

He noted that while there is enough money in a combination of activity accounts, paying the invoices completely from them would deplete their balances.

The work done at the softball field included bleachers, a press box, and two dugouts.