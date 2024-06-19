Update On Library Reading Programs

Each summer, the Greenville Public Library promotes reading through its reading programs for children, high school students and adults.

The programs continue until August 1.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Library Director Jo Keillor about how this summer’s programs are going. She said things are going well and lots of youngsters have earned DQ Dilly Bars. She said you can sign up at any point over the summer.

Those wanting to join a reading program should sign up at the library, located at 414 West Main Street in Greenville. You must have a library cards to check out materials from the library.

For more information, call the Greenville Public Library at 664-3115.