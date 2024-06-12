Waugh Sworn In As Police Chief

The City of Greenville has a new chief of police.

Bryan Waugh was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Jody Weiss Tuesday morning in a ceremony at the municipal building.

Chief Waugh has been with the Greenville Police Department for seven years and replaces Stefan Neece, who announced his retirement in March. Neece had been chief since December of 2021.

The new chief served as a sergeant from late 2020 until this week.

Waugh said he is looking forward to being Greenville chief of police. He said they have a great department with great officers and personnel. He’s excited to continue to work here and provide good law enforcement for the community. He praised former Chief Neece for his impact on the department, noting morale was very high. Waugh said despite his new role, he will always be the same person and treat people with fairness and kindness.

Chief Waugh and his wife, Ashley, have two children and live in Greenville.