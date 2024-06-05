Wednesday Marks 80th Anniversary Of D-Day

As the Memorial Day season winds down, there is another important date in American history that we should not forget.

80 years ago, on June 6, 1944, the allied forces in Europe launched the largest amphibious assaults in military history. Five Beaches in Normandy, France, were invaded by American , Canadian. and British troops, This invasion would cost many lives but would ultimately change the course of the war against Hitler’s Germany.

2,501 young American troops lost their lives on D-Day on the beaches of Omaha and Utah, many of drowning.

As we go about our busy lives, area veteran’s organizations urge you to stop and give a minute to remember and honor those soldiers.