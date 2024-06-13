Wilhour Hosting Fishing Derby For Kids

State Rep Blaine Wilhour is hosting a free fishing derby for children aged 4 to 15, on Saturday, June 22, from 8 to 10:30 AM at Carlyle Lake.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and should meet at the Fish Hatchery Park on Sand Ridge Road.

Presentations on water safety, baiting your hook, and reeling in fish will begin at 8 AM.

Bring your rod and reel and the bait will be provided.

Al Crocker, host of Fishing & the Outdoors will be on hand, along with the Carlyle High School Bass Club and representatives from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.