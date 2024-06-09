Wilhour Hosting Tele Town Hall Event

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour will conduct a telephone town hall event with Representative Adam Niemerg on Wednesday, June 12.

It will begin at 6 p.m.

Wilhour said the event is designed to be a recap of the legislative session and the state budget for fiscal year 2025.

Wilhour represents the 107th District which includes part of Bond County, plus all or parts of Clinton, Fayette, Montgomery, Marion, Effingham, Clay, and Richland counties.

He said the telephone town halls make it convenient for constituents in the counties to participate when they can’t get away from other obligations or they are not able to drive at night.

For more information, contact the district office at 618-665-4109 or go online to RepWilhour.com.