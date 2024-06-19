Work At Wait Park Is Ongoing

The Kingsbury Park District received a state grant to make improvements and additions to William Wait Park.

In the past week, there has been activity in the northeast part of the park where the pickleball courts will be.

Click below to hear Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein talked about it:

Sauerwein mentioned the playground is completed and ready to be opened when other work is completed. The athletic field is done as well. Now that the pickleball courts are underway, they’ll soon move on to sidewalks connecting the amenities.

Click below to hear more:

The park district’s director said he believes when everything is completed, the community will be pleased with what’s at the park.

Click below to hear his comments:

The centerpiece of Wait Park is the swimming pool, which has been very busy recently due to the summer heat.