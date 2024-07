The Bond County Fourth Fest is this Friday and Saturday in downtown Greenville!

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel recently spoke to the two of the musical acts, Taylor Made, who will headline Friday, and Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, the Saturday headliners.

Click below to hear Jeff’s interview with Courtney Diamond, from Taylor Made:

Click here to hear Jeff’s conversation with Marty Raybon:

For more information on all of the activities this weekend, visit MyFourthFest.com.