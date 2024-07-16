Abbi Ledbetter Crowned Miss Fayette County

The Fayette County Fair wrapped up this week. Monday’s grandstand event was the 2024 Miss Fayette County Fair Queen Pageant.

Abbi Ledbetter of Brownstown was selected as the new Miss Fayette County Queen. Avery Myers of St. Elmo was First Runner-Up. Kennedy Schaal of Vandalia was Second Runner-Up. Myers was also named People’s Choice Award winner and Most Photogenic. Queen Ledbetter was also named Miss Congeniality.

As part of the pageant, Saylor Haslett of St. Elmo was named the new Little Miss Fayette County Fair Queen. Millie Chrisman was First Runner-Up. Lilian Miller was Second Runner-Up. Delta DePaolo was the People’s Choice Award winner.