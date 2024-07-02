Another Lake Committee Meeting Planned For July 15

The Greenville Lake Committee will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, July 15 in the Greenville Municipal Building.

It will be a continuation of the June 24 meeting the committee held to discuss the effects of wake-enhancing devices on Governor Bond Lake. The July 15 session will include presentations by committee members and a vote to make a recommendation to the city council.

At the June 24 meeting, the committee passed a motion to move forward in developing rules for wake enhancing devices.

The meeting agenda and packet can be viewed on the City of Greenville website, GreenvilleIllinois.com. Go to the government tab and the “all city meetings and minutes” selection.