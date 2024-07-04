Artist Guild Show Opens Friday

The summer show of The Greenville Artist Guild will open Friday at 4 p.m. in the Maves Art Center at 108 Beaumont Avenue in Greenville.

It will be open July 5 and 6, and July 12 and 13.

Jerry Prater, secretary of the guild’s board, said the theme of the show, “From Nature To Abstraction”, is to look at things you see and feel and to develop your own outlook on it. He said there will be a wide selection of styles and mediums in the show.

Martha Iler, from the guild, stated there were 61 entries for the show and 44 pieces will be on display.

Mudslide Pottery will do a firing demonstration in front of the building starting around 6 PM July 5. This and next Friday hours are 4 to 8 PM and Saturdays are 10 AM to 4 PM. There’s an opening reception from 6 to 8 PM July 5.

The Greenville Artist Guild presents three shows a year. Iler said the Maves Art Center building, owned by Greenville University, will have renovations done to it soon.

Because of that, the Artist Guild is looking for a place to have its Christmas holiday show. Anyone with suggestions can contact Martha at 618-975-0242 or email TheGreenvilleArtistGuild@gmail.com.