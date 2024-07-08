Blumer State ASFA Teacher of Year

Greenville Junior High Science Teacher Jackie Blumer has received another honor from the Air and Space Forces Association.

Blumer is the ASFA’s Illinois Teacher of the Year.

She had previously been recognized as ASFA Scott Memorial Chapter teacher of the year.

The state honor was announced at the recent Unit 2 Board of Education meeting.

Click below to hear Scott Memorial Chapter President Rickey Oeth make the presentation:

The association honors STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) teachers for their efforts in and outside of the classroom.

Oeth announced an application has now been submitted to nominate Blumer for national teacher of the year.