BNB Announces Plans For Breese Location

The last year has been one of growth for Bradford National Bank. Randy Alderman, vise president and director of community relations at BNB, recently made an announcement regarding the location of their newest expansion.

“We’ve had three locations in Greenville, Highland, and marine. Last year we acquired Community trust Bank and expanded to Centralia, Nashville, and Irvington,” Alderman said.

He also reported it was announced late last year that they planned an expansion into Breese. Now, Alderman is detailing that new location is the former Mioux Florist building at one of the busiest intersections in the area, with Wally’s, Dairy King, and V&H Bowl.

Click below to hear more:

Alderman also talked about what this new facility will mean for customers in Breese. He said Breese is a great community and he believes they will love BNB’s brand of community banking. He said the building is being designed with a modern flair and young people in mind with the stamp of Breese all throughout the building. Bank officials plan for the new location to be open by the end of the year.

Click below for more:

This past school year, Bradford National Bank added Breese Central and Mater Dei High Schools to their list of students they make scholarships available to. In the spring, BNB awarded a total of $18,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

For more, you can visit BradfordBank.com.