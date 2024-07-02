Bond County Fair Books Available

The Bond County Fair is a month away, and the 2024 fair books are now available at businesses in the county.

The fair will be held Thursday, August 1 though Tuesday, August 6.

Grandstand events include the Little Miss Pageant and Talent Show on August 1, the Illinois Hot Farm Stock Tractor, Stock Truck and Four-Wheel Drive Truck Pulls on August 2, the Demolition and Powered Wheels Derby on August 3, Sunday Run Day with side by side vehicles on August 4, and the Queen and Junior Miss Pageant on August 5. The parade and fireworks will be on the night of August 6.

Sunday Run Day is new this year. It’ll start at 1 p.m. and is being billed as “ultimate off-road utility vehicle racing.” More information about it is in the fair book.

During Kid’s Day, the afternoon of August 3, youngsters will be able to make their own root beer.

More information is available on the fair’s website at BondCoFair.com.