Bond County Fair Opens Thursday

Thursday, August 1, is the first day of the 2024 Bond County Fair.

The main attraction at the grandstand will be the Little Miss Pageant and Fair Talent Show at 6 p.m.

Fifteen girls will participate in the pageant. They are Angel Briggs, Molly Devall, Nova Evans, Maris Goldsmith, Berkley McNece, Mila May Neathery, Eleanor Oldham, Kimber Paul, Averee Pearman, Tayzli Petty, Piper Reavis, Finley Richardson, Ellie Siebert, Ada Tompkins and Kora Walker.

Other events on Thursday include the poultry and 4-H sheep shows at 4 p.m., the 4-H goat show at 5 p.m., and the 4-H poultry show at 6:30 p.m. The Community Building will be open to the public at 7 p.m.

Be sure to stop at the WGEL booth in the metal exhibitor building to sign up for the cash call and secret word, and enter to win the prize package.