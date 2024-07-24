Bond County Fair Queen Pageant Coming

The Bond County Fair begins Thursday, August 1 and a new queen and junior miss will be crowned at the fair pageant Monday, August 5.

Six young ladies are candidates for Miss Bond County Fair. They are Emma Ketten, Gracie Lindley, Jaclyn Robertson, Madison Roy, Payten Suzuki and Carli Timmermann.

Junior Miss candidates include Maci Ann Bone, Abigail Clark, Lexie Cornelius, Hannah Doll, Abigail Graham, Paetin Holtgrave and Zoey Marie Ivey.

The pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

The current Miss Bond County Fair is Maggie Goodson and Olivia Goodson is the reigning Junior Miss Bond County Fair.

WGEL will feature each of the candidates during newscasts, starting Friday and continuing next week Monday through Friday.