Bond County Fourth Fest This Weekend

The 2024 Bond County Fourth Fest is Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6 in downtown Greenville.

The event features free music performances, a carnival, fireworks, food, and drinks.

Music headliners are Taylor Made, a tribute to Taylor Swift, at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and the national country music group Shenandoah on Saturday at 8 p.m. Concert goers are urged to bring their lawn chairs. The Bradford National Bank main stage will be set up at the intersection of Main and Second streets.

The schedule for Friday consists of four music acts. The Great Lakes Navy Brass Band will play at 4:30 p.m., the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Roots In Blue will start its show at 5:45 p.m., Polly Launay will perform at 7 p.m., and the Taylor Made concert opens at 8:30.

The carnival will be located on College Avenue. It will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A Farmers Market will be at the festival site Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday’s music includes Jeff Chapman of Greenville at 2 p.m. near the south steps of the courthouse, Cody Phillips of Salem at 6 p.m., Shenandoah at 8 p.m. and Silver Bullet STL, a tribute to Bob Seger, about 10 p.m. The Greenville Municipal Band will play at 5 p.m. in the Greenville United Methodist Church.

The fireworks display will occur after Shenandoah‘s concert, about 9:30 p.m.

Fourth Fest is made possible with donations from businesses, organizations, and individuals. The City of Greenville has provided $15,000 this year in tourism funds.

More information on Fourth Fest is available online at MyFourthFest.com or at the Bond County Fourth Fest Facebook page.