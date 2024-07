Central township will be oiling roads, weather permitting on Wednesday July 31. The following roads will be effected:

*East College Ave and Vine St from Idler Lane west approximately ¼ mile

*South Idler Lane from College Ave to Samuel W. Andrews Dr

*North Idler Lane from IL-140 north to Irongate Trail

*Larch Lane

*Irongate Trail to east to Country Club Rd

*Country Club Road south to Country Club Ave

*Country Club Ave east to Woburn Rd

*Fairway Dr

*Tee Ln