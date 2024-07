Chocolate lovers, mark July 29 on your calendar to visit the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the occasion that day is National Milk Chocolate Day. Everyone who checks out material from the library will get a free sweet treat.

No purchase is necessary. Just check out library materials to receive some chocolate.

For more information, call 664-3115. The library is located at 414 West Main Street in Greenville.