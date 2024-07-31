Church Service At Bond County Fair

It’s a tradition at the Bond County Fair.

The Bond County Ministerial Alliances fair church service is Sunday, August 4.

Ministerial Alliance President Dee Armes said the service will start at 5 PM and will last until about 5 PM. A community choir, made up of members of various churches throughout the area, will perform; there will be praise and worship; Armes will deliver a sermon; and an offering will be taken up to support the mission of the Bond County Ministerial Alliance.

Once again, the church service is Sunday, August 4 at 5 p.m. in the Activity Building at the Bond County Fairgrounds.