City Projects Start This Week, Will Disrupt Traffic

The City of Greenville is starting two major projects this week, which will lead to temporary disruption of traffic patterns on two heavily travelled streets.

Work began Monday.

Pictured above, Beaumont Avenue, from its intersection with Third Street to its intersection with Illinois Rt. 140, is being resurfaced. Greenville city officials report the work will likely lead to traffic being limited to one lane.

Road construction signs have been posted on roads leading to Beaumont Avenue to warn motorists.

The other project, which started Monday, is boring for a storm sewer project.

That is occurring on a portion of College Avenue, between Second and Prairie Streets. The city advised this will require traffic to be rerouted from this area of College Avenue, using Main Street to Prairie Street to avoid the closed roadway.

Officials note the traffic at both project areas will be hindered until completion of the two projects.

For additional information, contact the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644.

The Greenville City Council holds its July meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.

Items on the agenda include a discussion about phase two sidewalks for the Safe Routes To Schools project, consideration of adding a gaming license, consideration of appointing council members as ex-officio members of the Plan Commission and Board of Adjustment and discussing a company to install a water interconnection at Red Ball Trail with the Bond Madison Water Company.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.