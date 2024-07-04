Collinsville Man Given 85 Years In Murder Case

The Springfield State Journal-Register reports that Robert Tarr, age 51 of Collinsville, has been sentenced to prison for the 2021 murder of his former girlfriend, and the injuring of a man.

In Montgomery County Circuit Court Monday, Fourth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Christopher Matoush sentenced Tarr to a total of 85 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The defendant was found guilty in an April jury trial of the shooting murder of Leslie J. Reeves, 45 of Troy, and for injuring Christopher Smith, age 50 of Farmersville. He was shot in the head but survived. The crimes occurred at Smith’s Farmersville home.

According to the Springfield State Journal-Register, Tarr was given 25 years in prison for the murder, and 10 years for the attempted murder of Smith. Both offenses also carry 25-year firearm enhancements.

Tarr’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial but it was denied by Judge Matoush. They have filed a motion for reconsideration of the sentence, and a hearing is set for August 9.