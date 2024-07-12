Council Contracts For Bond-Madison Water Interconnection

The Greenville City Council awarded a contract at its meeting this week to install a water connection on Red Ball Trail with the Bond-Madison Water Company. The bid of $32,250 was accepted from Korte & Luitjohan. This does not include the meter.

Two other bids were received. They were $60,000 and $96,000.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp advised this will be a basic connection for the city to sell water to Bond-Madison Water Company, when needed. The city will split the cost with the water company.

The council took action to revise its ordinances and eliminate its ex-officio member from the Plan Commission and Board of Adjustment.

The ordinances stated the city was to have an ex-officio member on each group. It was reported despite that, there had not been council members on those boards for several years and both were working well. A city official attends each meeting of the Plan commission and Board of Adjustment.

Last month, it was revealed a Tullighan’s Irish Pub is going to be opened later this year in downtown Greenville by Roy and Kim Wells. They have a Tullighan’s in Highland.

The Wells attended the recent city council meeting and said they are excited to have a business in Greenville. It will be located in the Turret Building.

Roy Wells told the council infrastructure improvements to the building, owned by Breck Nelson, will be undertaken, so he hopes the pub will be open before the end of the year.