County Board Against Public Comment Time Limit

The Bond County Board had on its recent agenda a request from the county Zoning Board of Appeals regarding a public comment time limit at meetings.

After a brief discussion by county board members, they decided to do nothing on the matter. The Bond County Board does not have a public comment time limit, and it was expressed members were opposed to it.

Correspondence from the zoning board stated, “The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals recommends to the Bond County Board to codify a three-minute public comment time limit to encompass all county business meetings.”

It was the stated at the county board meeting that each separate board can make its own rules regarding public comment at meetings.

The county board members agreed if comments get too long or out of control, the chairman has the authority to handle the situation.

The Bond County Board has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 in the courthouse.

The only item on the agenda is an executive session, which will include a personnel discussion.