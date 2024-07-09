County Board Approves Permit For Substation

At its first July meeting recently, the Bond County Board approved a motion to grant a special use permit for Southwestern Electric Cooperative.

The vote was 4-0 with Bernard Myers absent.

The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals favored the request and recommended to the county board that the permit be issued.

Southwestern Electric plans to build an electric substation near Mulberry Grove, off Illinois Rt. 140.

The county board passed a motion to make the most current payment due to the Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission. The amount is $2,500.

Bond County uses a radio tower at 400 Beaumont Avenue for communications. The building at the tower, owned by Greenville University, has a small air conditioner that is no longer working properly.

Scott Wight, county information technology director, reported a new window unit can be obtained for $4,300 and the university will split the cost with the county.

Board members decided to proceed with the purchase.

Two members on the FAYCO Bond County 377 Board were reappointed. Jean Doll and Ryan Champ were given new three-year terms.

The board went into executive session at the end of the recent meeting to discuss personnel. When it was completed, the board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m. Personnel will once again be discussed.

Since the first county board meeting in August is scheduled for the night of the Bond County Fair parade, it was agreed to move that meeting to Wednesday, August 7 at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.