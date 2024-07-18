County Board Closer To Getting New Highway Engineer

The Bond County Board met Tuesday evening and approved a motion pertaining to a county highway engineer.

The permanent position has been vacant since Jeremy Pestle resigned in May. The board appointed Stacey Weiss as acting highway engineer.

The action on Tuesday was to submit to the Illinois Department of Transportation names to take the examination for county engineer. The board made no public statement of the names.

IDOT must certify any person considered for appointment to the job. It was reported one business week is anticipated to receive a response from the state agency.

In other action, the board approved an updated intergovernmental agreement between the county and Bond County Senior Citizens Center, doing business as Bond County Transit.

The county is the legal recipient of transit funds and designates oversight responsibilities for rural public transportation to the senior center.

Board members agreed to proceed with paying $2,500 to the Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission for annual dues, and will forward any payments from municipalities to the commission.