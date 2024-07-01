County Man Faces Seven Criminal Charges

Timothy J. Downen, age 47, of rural Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with six felony and one misdemeanor offenses.

The felony counts are for alleged attempted home invasion, burglary to a motor vehicle, aggravated battery and three counts of criminal damage to property. The misdemeanor charge is resisting a peace officer. The state alleges all occurred on May 9.

Downen, who is being held in the Bond County jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and demanded a jury trial. The trial is scheduled for July 22.

The attempted home invasion charge alleges he broke out a window in a front door of a residence along Doll’s Orchard Road, knowing the homeowners were in the residence.

The defendant is accused of allegedly breaking a window in a pickup track at the same location, with the intent to commit a theft.

The criminal damage charges allege Downen damaged the property of Bond County by intentionally driving a semi truck into a guardrail along Doll’s Orchard Road, and allege the damages to the home front door window and the pickup truck.

On the aggravated battery charge, the defendant is accused of committing a battery to a Bond County deputy by twisting the officer’s left wrist. The resisting a peace officer charge alleges Downen pulling away from a deputy and refused to comply with directives from the officer.