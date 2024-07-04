Courtney Diamond  On Taylor Made Show Friday At 4th Fest

The music of Taylor Swift will fill downtown Greenville Friday night as the tribute band, Taylor Made, performs at Bond County Fourth Fest.

The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. on the Bradford National Bank main stage.

Taylor Made played its first show one year ago and has been drawing large crowds of Swifties, performing throughout the Midwest.

Courtney Diamond is the lead singer of the band and she told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel she does many costume changes during the show and changes the set list up frequently to keep it fresh. She emphasized that this isn’t an imitation of Taylor Swift, it’s a tribute to her music.

Click below to hear her comments:

Taylor Made was formed by band member Mark Pilkerton and Courtney. Her sister, Hollyn, is on stage singing background vocals.

Courtney said she and her sister are both gigantic Swifties and have been having a lot of fun playing Taylor Swift’s music and meeting fans.