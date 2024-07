WGEL is introducing this year’s candidates for Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss.

There are six young ladies running for queen. Today’s featured queen candidate is Madison Roy of Pocahontas.

Click below to hear a greeting from Madison:

One of the seven Junior Miss candidates is Cecelia Graham from Greenville.

The Bond County Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 5 at the grandstand.