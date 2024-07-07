DeMoulin Museum Program on Muny Band

The DeMoulin Museum will celebrate the history of the Greenville Municipal Band with a special program Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith will talk about the early years of the band, which was co-founded by U.S. DeMoulin and E.W. Miller in the fall of 1896.

Originally known as the Greenville Concert band, it went through numerous ups and downs before becoming known as the Greenville Municipal Band.

Its first band uniforms were made by the DeMoulin company in May of 1897.

U.S. DeMoulin’s written accounts about the band will be read during the program.

The July 11 presentation is open to the public and Goldsmith hopes current and former band members will attend to share their memories. Photos and other artifacts will be on display.

Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be served.

The DeMoulin Museum is at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville. For more information, call 664-4115.