A Missouri woman escaped injury late Monday night when a tire on her vehicle blew out leading to an accident.

Kathleen M. Long of St. Charles, Missouri, was driving on the Mulberry Grove Road, near Trapper Avenue, when the problem with the tire occurred. A Bond County deputy indicated the vehicle appeared to veer off the road, went into a ditch and overturned.

The incident occurred about 11:25 p.m. Monday.