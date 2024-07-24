Entries Accepted For Fair Talent Contest

Entries are still being accepted for the Bond County Fair Talent Show, which will be held Thursday, August 1 at the grandstand.

The show will take place in conjunction with the Little Miss Pageant. Activities that evening begin at 6 p.m. There is an admission charge to attend.

The Talent Show competition consists of two divisions. The Junior Division is for those 14 years of age or younger, and the Senior Division includes those 15 to 21 years of age, with contestants not allowed if they are over 21 on the date of the show. Those under 14 must have parental consent.

Any type of talent can be performed, such as singing, dancing, comedy, playing musical instruments or lip syncing.

Additional rules and applications are available in the Bond County Fair booklet or at BondCoFair.com.

Bond County Fair Talent Show winners in each division may represent the county at the state fair convention in Springfield this January.