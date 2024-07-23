Farm Bureau Doing Derecho Survey

The Illinois Farm Bureau is taking a survey of the affects of the weather phenomena known as a derecho, which occurred in this area early last week.

The survey is designed to gather information about the damage storms did to fields.

Katie Cayo-Albert, manager of the Farm Bureaus in Bond and Fayette counties, talked to WGEL about the background of the survey and what is being sought.

She said a derecho involves storms that cause straight line winds and the farm bureau has been asked to compile information regarding the derecho and damage to area farms. They’re looking for info on the intensity of damage and how much area was impacted.

Katie talked about how Bond and Fayette county farmers can reach her. If you received crop damage, call Katie at 664-3100 in Bond County or at 283-3276 in Fayette County.

Katie said this is the first time, in her time with Farm Bureau, that she has ever been asked to compile data like this as a result of storms.