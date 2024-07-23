Farm Credit Announces FreshRoots Directors Cup Honorees

One young farmer and two young farmer couples from central and southern Illinois were named FreshRoots Directors Cup honorees this week by Farm Credit Illinois. Recipients Daniel and Constance Herriott of Sidney, Clint Gorden of Blue Mound, and Neil and Kerri Lange of Oakdale were recognized by the Association’s Board of Directors in Champaign Wednesday, July 17.

The Directors Cup presented by the cooperative board celebrates young and beginning farmers committed to continuous learning and intentional living for a brighter future for their farm family business and community. Honorees will receive $5,000 and a commemorative keepsake.

The following beginning farmers were selected as 2024 Directors Cup honorees:

Daniel & Constance Herriott of Sidney (Champaign County) are fourth-generation corn and soybean farmers. Daniel and Constance, both 33, began farming in 2015 alongside Daniel’s father and brother. Daniel left his off-farm job as a farm and crop insurance agent in 2023 to pursue farming full-time and still works as an independent appraiser. Constance works as a dietitian while helping on the farm and allowing their kids to be involved as much as possible.

Clint Gorden of Blue Mound (Macon County) is a first-generation corn, soybean, and wheat farmer. Clint, 28, began farming in 2019 and now owns, operates, and manages his farm business. Clint also works off the farm as a District Sales Manager at NuTech Seed.

Neil & Kerri Lange of Oakdale (Washington County) are third-generation corn, wheat, and soybean farmers. Neil, 41, and Kerri, 39, began farming in 2001. Neil works on the farm full-time and Kerri works on the farm part-time while also working as an insurance agent. Alongside their farm business, they also operate a custom tiling business and excavating business.

Cooperative members were selected by a panel of seven industry representatives– including one FCI board member – based on a combination of each applicant’s unique farm beginnings, personal and business aspirations, and vision for their farm business and community.

“Investing in young and beginning farmers is a top priority for our cooperative. They represent our future,” says Steve Hettinger, FCI Board Chair and Champaign County farmer. “The Board of Directors celebrates these young leaders for their dedication to lifelong learning and intentional living while growing food, fiber, and fuel for the world.”

The Directors Cup award is part of the FreshRoots young and beginning farmers program, which provides lending assistance and learning incentives to farmers up to age 40 or in their first 10 years of farming.

“FCI values personal growth and professional development for member-owners – especially young and beginning farmers,” says Aaron Johnson, FCI president and CEO. “The FreshRoots Directors Cup is a tangible way the cooperative is Helping the Next Generation of Farm Families Succeed.”

Profiles and video features of each Directors Cup honoree can be found at www.farmcreditIL.com/directorscup.