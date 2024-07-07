Fourth Fest A Very Big Success

Organizers of this year’s Bond County Fourth Fest believe it might have been the biggest ever in terms of crowds.

The festival ran Friday and Saturday, with the downtown area packed with area residents ready to party to music, and food and drinks.

Fourth Fest Co-Chairman Randy Alderman said the excellent weather was a big factor, in addition to the quality music presented. He said the crowds were incredible and the event was wonderful. The entire budget – which was larger this year – was covered by sponsors and Alderman expressed his thanks to them. Finally, he said plans are already underway for 2025.

The carnival had two excellent nights on the north side of the Fourth Fest grounds.