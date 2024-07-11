Fourth Fest Crowds Were Huge

People are still talking about the huge crowds at the 2024 Bond County Fourth Fest last Friday and Saturday.

The music performers, the carnival, fireworks and vendors drew what is believed to be two the largest gatherings ever in downtown Greenville.

Fourth Fest Co-Chairman Randy Alderman talked to WGEL about it, noting the event was, by all success, a tremendous success. After Taylor Made, the Taylor Swift tribute act, organizers determined it was probably the largest Friday night crowd since the Fourth Fest started. He said that night was also likely one of the busiest days of the Fourth Fest so far. They weren’t sure the crowd Saturday for Shenandoah could top it, but it did. Randy said people were sitting all the way back to the carnival on one side of the courthouse and all the way to the veterans memorial on another side of it. The only crowd that Greenville would have ever seen that compared would be the final concert crowd at the Bicentennial event, which was held in the Bradford National Bank parking lot.

Music acts were national country music band Shenandoah, Taylor Made, a tribute to Taylor Swift; Silver Bullet, a tribute to Bob Seger; Polly Launay, Jeff Chapman, the Cody Phillips Band, The Great Lakes Navy Brass Band, and the Air Force of Mid-America Roots In Blue Band.

The Navy Band performed the National Anthem Friday evening and Kourtney Gudgel sang it Saturday evening. Color guards consisted of members of AMVETS Post 140 and Bond County VFW Post 1377.